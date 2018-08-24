KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,913.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,146,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,467 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $169,704,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $70,796,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16,026.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 373,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 245,258.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 358,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,500,000 after purchasing an additional 358,078 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $229.51 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $230.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.86.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.65, for a total transaction of $655,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

