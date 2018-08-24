Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 12,142 Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $1,756,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $349,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,011 shares of company stock worth $11,199,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $83.24 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.