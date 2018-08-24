Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) Director Purchases $50,490.00 in Stock

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Carla D’andre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carla D’andre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Carla D’andre bought 2,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $33,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 5.83%. research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on KINS. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth about $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

