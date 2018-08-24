Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMP.UN. Desjardins raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.75 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.58.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$16.06 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

