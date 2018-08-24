Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Director John Allred Sells 2,000 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director John Allred sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $85,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Allred also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, John Allred sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, John Allred sold 2,691 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $113,102.73.

On Wednesday, August 1st, John Allred sold 4,463 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $179,055.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.60. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.07 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

