KEYW (KEYW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEYW. ValuEngine raised shares of KEYW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of KEYW in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KEYW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of KEYW stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.35. KEYW has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.91 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that KEYW will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KEYW during the second quarter worth $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of KEYW during the second quarter worth $109,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KEYW by 23.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of KEYW by 15.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of KEYW by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

