Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $70.40 and last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 118618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.31.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

