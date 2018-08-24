KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)

Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Brass and Copper in a research note issued on Monday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRSS. ValuEngine upgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Shares of BRSS stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Global Brass and Copper has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $804.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.09.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,687,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after buying an additional 86,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,003,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,355 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $111,984.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,589 shares in the company, valued at $708,982.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

