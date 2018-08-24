KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.41.

Shares of LOW opened at $107.15 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

