Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,318,000 after purchasing an additional 680,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $727,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $151,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

