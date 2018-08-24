Keybank National Association OH Buys 106,098 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,098 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $91,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,802.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,364,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,833,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,489 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,656,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,636 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,545,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,810,000 after buying an additional 1,908,749 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $41.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.