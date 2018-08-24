Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Director Peter Harf Acquires 21,400 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Peter Harf bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $501,402.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KDP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 69,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $126.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $15.46 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,695,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

