KEMET Co. (KEM) Position Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KEMET were worth $37,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 30,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get KEMET alerts:

In other KEMET news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $949,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $306,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,597.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on KEMET and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE KEM opened at $25.03 on Friday. KEMET Co. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. KEMET had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $327.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM).

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.