Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $23.19 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $911.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $7,088,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $172,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $2,075,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $485,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

