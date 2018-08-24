KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 10,386 Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 121,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 108,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 355,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 256,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

KEYS stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.01. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

