KBC Group NV Has $784,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 524.4% in the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.37. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $217,948.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,699.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 48,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,092,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,325,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,808. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

