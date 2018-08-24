KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Gartner Inc (IT)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Gartner by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 38,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $5,430,443.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,474,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $250,915.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,190.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,011 shares of company stock worth $6,678,216. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

