Kathleen Valiasek Purchases 14,000 Shares of Amyris Inc (AMRS) Stock

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) CFO Kathleen Valiasek purchased 14,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Amyris Inc has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.24.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $110,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $1,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 30,067.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $655,000. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

