Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT)

Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. comprises 5.3% of Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. in the second quarter valued at about $345,000.

iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a one year low of $722.70 and a one year high of $1,007.01.

