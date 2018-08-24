Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.12 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) Stock

Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCL. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 130,360 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 154,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000.

BSCL stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

