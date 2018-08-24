Judy G. Hamel Sells 2,495 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $157,708.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,819. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Lumentum had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 1,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 647,322 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Lumentum by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

