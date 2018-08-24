Jr. Robert M. Whelan Sells 1,250 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $125.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 411.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

