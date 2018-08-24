JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target to $55.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners set a $41.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,777 shares of company stock worth $1,694,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

