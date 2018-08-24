JPJ Group’s (JPJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.98) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JPJ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of JPJ Group from GBX 1,105 ($14.13) to GBX 1,200 ($15.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Beaufort Securities lowered their price objective on shares of JPJ Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JPJ Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,100 ($14.06).

Shares of LON:JPJ opened at GBX 836 ($10.69) on Thursday. JPJ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 528.50 ($6.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 885 ($11.31).

JPJ Group Company Profile

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

