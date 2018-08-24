JPJ Group’s (JPJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.98) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JPJ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of JPJ Group from GBX 1,105 ($14.13) to GBX 1,200 ($15.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Beaufort Securities lowered their price objective on shares of JPJ Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JPJ Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,100 ($14.06).

Shares of LON:JPJ opened at GBX 836 ($10.69) on Thursday. JPJ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 528.50 ($6.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 885 ($11.31).

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

