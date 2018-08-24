Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Stake Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $172,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $207,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

