Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,567 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,761,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,993,000 after acquiring an additional 590,069 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,639,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,768,000 after acquiring an additional 512,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 383,040 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $367.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

