JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (JW.A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (NYSE:JW.A) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “John Wiley & Sons has underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company continues to witness soft performance at its Publishing segment and expects the same to remain a bit challenging in fiscal 2019 due to declines in print. The company further expects adjusted earnings to fall in mid-single digit in the fiscal year with revenue projected to remain flat. Nevertheless, the company is focusing on building a more favorable product mix as digital services/products generate higher margins. The company’s top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth straight quarter during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The company’s Research division once again turned out to be the top performer. The company is also undertaking strategic initiatives to boost the top line. Notably, it has completed the launch of Wiley Online Library on Wiley’s Atypon Literatum platform.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of JW.A opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.93. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.95 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.96%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

