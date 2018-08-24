John P. Butler Purchases 5,000 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Director John P. Butler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $32,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,868. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.44. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 385.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.