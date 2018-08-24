John Laing Group PLC (JLG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JLG stock opened at GBX 314.72 ($4.02) on Friday. John Laing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 227.81 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.74 ($3.78).

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX 38.80 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Laing Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 71.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut John Laing Group to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday.

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

