John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3701 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund alerts:

BTO opened at $38.84 on Friday. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

There is no company description available for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.