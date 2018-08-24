John C. Hellmann Sells 11,467 Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Stock

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) insider John C. Hellmann sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,009,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,407 shares in the company, valued at $35,151,810.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GWR opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 4.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 3.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

