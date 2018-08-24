John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $32,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBT. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at $289,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at $597,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other news, VP Brian A. Deck bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 49,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBT opened at $110.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $84.81 and a 52-week high of $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.59 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.43%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.