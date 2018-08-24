JD.Com (JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on JD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.49.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

