James M. Conniff Sells 492 Shares of GATX Co. (GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP James M. Conniff sold 492 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $42,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GATX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.81. 4,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,183. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $349.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.50 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 37.03%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on GATX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $10,469,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,074,000 after buying an additional 145,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,768,000 after buying an additional 58,854 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in GATX by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 101,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

