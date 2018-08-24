JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) to announce sales of $255.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.50 million. JAKKS Pacific reported sales of $262.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will report full-year sales of $586.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.50 million to $595.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $621.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $635.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JAKKS Pacific.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $105.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.40 million.

JAKK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

JAKK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of JAKKS Pacific worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

