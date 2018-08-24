Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Rating Reiterated by KLR Group

KLR Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) in a report published on Monday. KLR Group currently has a $19.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of JAG stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of -1.04.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Jagged Peak Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $221,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,105,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,833,843.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,813 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,714,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 510,513 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,913,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 770,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $15,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

