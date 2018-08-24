J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

Press coverage about J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J B Hunt Transport Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4513739934596 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT opened at $123.49 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $5,829,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,285,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $630,453.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,439.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,018 shares of company stock worth $10,460,117. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.