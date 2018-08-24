ITV (ITV) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITV to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 189 ($2.42) to GBX 194 ($2.48) in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.44).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 166.49 ($2.13) on Friday. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 221.76 ($2.83).

ITV (LON:ITV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The broadcaster reported GBX 7.10 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 73.04%.

In other news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £206,659.55 ($264,169.18).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

