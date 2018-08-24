ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,626 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXUS. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 1,134.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 996,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 915,710 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 5,969.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 795,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 782,316 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,003,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,647,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,165,000 after acquiring an additional 332,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,453,000.

BMV IXUS opened at $59.64 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a twelve month low of $1,050.00 and a twelve month high of $1,260.00.

