iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,076,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9,807.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 297,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after buying an additional 294,210 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock remained flat at $$194.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 367,633 shares of the company traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

