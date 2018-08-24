iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) Position Trimmed by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2,898.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $144.12.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

