iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $287.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $289.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

