iRobot Co. (IRBT) EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein Sells 10,000 Shares

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $967,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,513. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 404.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 488,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 184,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in iRobot by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 53,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

