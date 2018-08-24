IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a report issued on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $165.91 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $158.75 and a 1-year high of $264.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.83.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,148,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 593,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,959 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,634,000 after purchasing an additional 338,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,141,000 after purchasing an additional 302,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.