iPass (IPAS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,739,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 500,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

IPAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of iPass in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iPass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. iPass had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 130,046.80%. sell-side analysts forecast that iPass Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iPass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,790,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iPass in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in iPass by 133.3% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iPass by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 262,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS)

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

