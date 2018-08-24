iPass (IPAS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,739,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 500,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
IPAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of iPass in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iPass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.47.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iPass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,790,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iPass in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in iPass by 133.3% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iPass by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 262,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
About iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS)
iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.
See Also: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for iPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.