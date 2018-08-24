Investors Sell Visa (V) on Strength (V)

Traders sold shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on strength during trading on Friday. $136.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $213.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.60 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Visa had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Visa traded up $2.10 for the day and closed at $144.20

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $284.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Visa by 8,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 926,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 915,986 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Visa by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 66,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

