Investors Sell Shares of Apple (AAPL) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on strength during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $828.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,041.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $212.84 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Apple had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Apple traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $215.05Specifically, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,005,863.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,436,361 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.97.

The stock has a market cap of $1,059.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

