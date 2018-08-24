Investors Sell iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (ACWV) on Strength (ACWV)

Investors sold shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $5.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $234.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $229.64 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF traded up $0.47 for the day and closed at $86.63

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.