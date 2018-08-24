Investors Purchase High Volume of Keysight Technologies Put Options (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 621 put options on the company. This is an increase of 631% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 put options.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 300,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $17,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.