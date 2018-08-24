Investors Buy Shares of PPL (PPL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $34.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.71 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PPL had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. PPL traded down ($0.21) for the day and closed at $29.60

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

